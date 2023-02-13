Dunkin' releases Super Bowl ad outtakes starring Ben Affleck

Dunkin' has released outtakes from its hidden camera-style Super Bowl ad starring Ben Affleck. The Bostonian helped the chain strike gold with their first ever Super Bowl ad, and now, coffee and donut enthusiasts everywhere can see what didn't make the cut.

"It's Boston, after all, so we had some rather coarse and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colorful way, and I'm still lobbying to include the most interesting of those in some of the edgiest social spots," Affleck told the Wall Street Journal.

It looks like his wish came true.

The original ad, which was directed by the star's production company, featured Affleck working the drive-thru window in Medford, Massachusetts, taking orders and selfies with customers. At the end of the commercial, Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, pays him a visit.

"Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she asks incredulously, before reminding her husband to grab her a glazed donut on his way out.

The outtakes are a little raunchier, with Affleck telling one customer in an exaggerated Boston accent that the chain is out of both coffee and donuts.

"What do you got?"

"Ah, water," says Affleck, as the customer elicits an expletive.

"I'm trying to compensate with comedy for my ineptitude," the star responds.

we did it ben, we did it — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023

Affleck also tells customers that they have to take the Dunkin' Run deal, which the ad is promoting, running through the menu at such speed that a customer asks him, "Are you alright this morning?"

"Malfunction!" Affleck screams in another scene, angrily pressing on the touchscreen point of service system. "It's not as easy as it looks," he adds.

Even so, Dunkin' stands by the actor's performance, which just might be his greatest yet.

"We thought, 'who better to represent [our menu] than the ultimate Dunkin' runner, Ben Affleck?'" said Dunkin' chief marketing officer, Jill McVicar Nelson, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"I'm not your typical Dunkin' technician," Affleck says in closing. "Usually, they're much smarter than me."