DU and community rally around Jewish students after string of antisemitic incidents

The University of Denver has provided support to students directly affected by recent antisemitic acts.

Now, the DU community is rallying around their Jewish classmates to show hate has no place on their campus.

Dozens of students and faculty members joined on campus on Friday to pray, sing and drive out darkness with light.

CBS

"I'm embarrassed and shocked and bewildered and furious that this happened. The administration's done a really good job of trying to get on top of it immediately," said Devra Lewin, president of Chabad DU. "Unfortunately, acts like this are something we're kind of used to within the Jewish community."

According to the ACLU, Colorado has seen an increase in anti-Jewish incidents compared to the nation at large.

Lewin says these incidents don't reflect the spirit at DU. She'd rather we look to the pioneers' response.

CBS

"We've kind of built a structure around holding people accountable, making sure that they've learned the importance of why it was wrong and how it was a mistake," Lewin said. "I think the way that DU is handling it, and the way that the Jewish community is handling it too makes me feel really hopeful for the future."

The University has provided support to students directly affected by these incidents, while they are still being investigated.

In a statement DU writes:

"Every student, faculty, and staff member deserves a place to live, learn, and work that is respectful, welcoming, and safe. Each of us shares the responsibility to foster that environment through our actions."

If you have information about any of these incidents, please share it with the Office of Equal Opportunity & Title IX (EOIX) by emailing equalopportunity@du.edu or by filing a report through their online reporting form.