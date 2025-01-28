Drug recognition experts are an extra step to keep impaired drivers off Colorado roadways

Law enforcement across Colorado is cracking down on DUI drivers in the state.

Many police officers are becoming drug recognition experts, also known as DREs. They're used to spot an impaired driver, even when a breathalyzer and standard field sobriety test don't show results.

A DRE is called to the scene once the police officer who pulled over the driver suspected of impaired driver has undergone tests. If the test is conducted and comes out clean but the driver shows even the slightest signs of impairment, a DRE is called for assistance. The purpose is to find what substance the driver is on and prevent them from getting back on the road while being under the influence.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there are 123 DRE workers in the state. They're usually law enforcement officers with extra training to look for signs of impairment.

A drug recognition expert conducts a test on an "impaired" driver as part of a demonstration of how the new role works to keep impaired drivers off Colorado's roads. CBS

When pulling over a driver suspected of driving under the influence, officers look for the driver weaving in and out of traffic lanes, speeding, or driving too slowly. When it comes to impairment, it's more than just alcohol; drugs, cognitive issues, and prescription medications are other indicators.

DREs are trained to go beyond Blood Alcohol Concentration tests, known as BACs, and focus on a different 12-step program to identify the problem. This focuses on the driver's physical, psychophysical -- or perception -- and toxicological levels. These tests are conducted off-site.

CDOT tells CBS Colorado they can't keep letting impaired drivers out on the streets because initial tests don't show proper results.

"It's very important to call a DRE to conduct an extra evaluation to really nail down what impairing substances the driver is on," Brittany Janes, drug recognition expert program manager for CDOT, said. "It could be a multitude of issues that go into this. Sometimes, it's irresponsibility. Sometimes it's further than that. It can be substance abuse, lack of awareness, or knowledge."

CDOT says the goal is to hire 32 more DREs to represent Colorado's rural and underserved communities. There are many classes in session now with a graduation Friday.