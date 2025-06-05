Drought conditions improve in Northern Colorado, but Western Slope still struggling

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor brings some welcome news for parts of Colorado. After a round of much-needed moisture last week, drought conditions have improved across northern Colorado — particularly in Larimer and Weld counties. That rainfall helped eliminate drought status along portions of the Front Range, leaving Denver, Douglas, and Arapahoe counties drought free.

Unfortunately, the rest of the state didn't fare as well. Portions of the Western Slope, including Mesa, Delta, and Montrose counties, are still under extreme drought conditions.

With the rainfall we've already seen this month — nearly an inch in the first four days of June — we've picked up close to half the precipitation we typically see for the entire month.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center's long-range outlook is signaling a potential shift to a drier weather pattern for northeastern Colorado, the plains and the Front Range during the core summer months — June, July, and August.

