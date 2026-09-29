Drone helps law enforcement arrest suspect in Northern Colorado copper theft

Deputies recently arrested two suspects in an attempted copper theft in Northern Colorado after using drones to locate one of them.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a woman broke into a business in the 800 block of 25th Avenue on Friday and stole about $4,000 worth of copper wire. Deputies received a report of a burglary in progress and used a drone to search for the suspect.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

The pilot spotted a woman walking on the Poudre River Trail nearby who appeared to match the suspect's description. Authorities identified her as 39-year-old Karina Anderson.

They also interviewed 49-year-old Jarrod Lebsack, who was driving a Jeep and parked on the west side of 25th Avenue by the trail where Anderson was last seen. At the time, deputies believed he was not involved in the theft and he left the scene.

Deputies reportedly found a large cut in the business's fence near where the wire was taken, and later discovered the copper and other items they believed Anderson used in the attempted theft.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

As the investigation continued, deputies determined there was probable cause to arrest Lebsack in connection with the attempted theft. He was arrested on Sunday during a traffic stop.

Anderson is facing charges of possession of burglary tools, theft, criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass. Lebsack is facing charges of conspiracy to commit felony theft.