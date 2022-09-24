Driver hauling 90,000 fentanyl pills pulled over near Colorado state line

A driver made it 10 miles into the state Wednesday morning before authorities pulled him over and discovered several packages containing different forms of the deadly narcotic fentanyl.

The driver, 22-year-old Adan Carillo-Murillo, was stopped by a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy near mile marker 10 on Interstate 70 in the area of Mack, Colorado, according to an MCSO press release.

credit: mes

RELATED Overdose deaths surge as fentanyl floods Colorado

The deputy pulled 16 wrapped packages from Carillo-Murillo's vehcile. Fifteen of the packages contained an estimated total of 90,000 blue fentanyl pills. The remaining package contained 2.4 pounds of white fentanyl powder.

Adan Carillo-Murillo credit: Mesa County Sheriff's Office

RELATED Adams County parents indicted for murder in fentanyl death of 1-year-old child

Carillo-Murillo was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on two felony drug charges reflecting his alleged transport of drugs across state lines and intent to distribute them.

RELATED No one will be charged in the deaths of 5 people in Commerce City after they took fentanyl