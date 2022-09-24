Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver hauling 90,000 fentanyl pills pulled over near Colorado state line

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A driver made it 10 miles into the state Wednesday morning before authorities pulled him over and discovered several packages containing different forms of the deadly narcotic fentanyl. 

The driver, 22-year-old Adan Carillo-Murillo, was stopped by a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy near mile marker 10 on Interstate 70 in the area of Mack, Colorado, according to an MCSO press release

i-70-fentanyl-arrest-2-drugs-on-hood-from-mesa-county-so.jpg
credit: mes

RELATED  Overdose deaths surge as fentanyl floods Colorado

The deputy pulled 16 wrapped packages from Carillo-Murillo's vehcile. Fifteen of the packages contained an estimated total of 90,000 blue fentanyl pills. The remaining package contained 2.4 pounds of white fentanyl powder.

i-70-fentanyl-arrest-1-adan-carillo-murillo-arrested-from-mesa-county-so.jpg
Adan Carillo-Murillo credit: Mesa County Sheriff's Office

RELATED  Adams County parents indicted for murder in fentanyl death of 1-year-old child

Carillo-Murillo was arrested  and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on two felony drug charges reflecting his alleged transport of drugs across state lines and intent to distribute them. 

RELATED  No one will be charged in the deaths of 5 people in Commerce City after they took fentanyl

First published on September 23, 2022 / 8:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.