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Driver facing charges after multi-vehicle crash, crashing into Denver metro area home

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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A person is facing multiple charges after police say they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the Denver metro area before barreling through the wall of a home.

The South Adams County Fire Department said the incident began around 11:38 p.m. when the driver was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-270. Commerce City police say a man driving a truck struck three other cars on the highway before leaving the roadway and crashing into a home located in the 6300 block of E. 54th Avenue. 

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South Adams County Fire Department

They say the truck barreled through the wall and into the living room of the residence.

The Commerce City Police Department reported that the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and that no other people were injured in the crash.

The suspect is facing "a multitude of charges to include DUI," according to the CCPD.

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