Driver crashes into Poudre River in Northern Colorado

Authorities in Northern Colorado say a dive team helped recover a wrecked vehicle that crashed into the Poudre River last weekend.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and rescue crews responded to the scene after the car crashed into the river along Highway 14. They say the man driving the vehicle made it to shore before first responders arrived, and EMS treated him at the scene for minor injuries.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The car was partially submerged, and the sheriff's office says swiftwater divers and a specialized tow truck were used to pull it from the water. Authorities closed the highway for about an hour while they worked to recover the car.

"Incidents in the canyon can require resource-intensive responses. We're grateful for our full-time partners and certified volunteers in Larimer County who consistently rise to the challenge and support collaborative efforts like this," the LCSO said.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.