Driver rolls down Colorado mountain pass after sliding off icy road

A driver from Phoenix rolled off an icy road near the top of Imogene Pass in southern Colorado on Thursday. San Miguel County Sheriff's deputies and Search and Rescue crews, along with Telluride Fire, responded to the SUV rollover about 9:30 a.m.

A driver rolled off Imogene Pass near Telluride. San Miguel Sheriff's Office

Investigators said firefighters and EMS crews drove up the pass and found the driver, a 58-year-old man from Phoenix, who had walked 150 feet up a small incline from where the SUV had come to a stop on its top. The driver told first responders that he had self-extricated from the SUV, a Toyota 4-Runner, after it rolled several times off a switchback.

The driver said he drove from Ouray County over the pass into San Miguel County before sliding off an icy portion of the road just a few switchbacks below the summit.

An SUV rolled off an icy road near the summit of Imogene Pass near Telluride. San Miguel Sheriff's Office

San Miguel Sheriff's deputies said Imogene Pass has not opened for the season on the San Miguel County side, although it is open in Ouray County. According to the Ouray County Sheriff's Office, there is no signage indicating that the pass is closed on the San Miguel side.

The driver did have what appeared to be some non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Telluride Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

"Our mountain passes can be some of the most challenging and dangerous in the United States. Even the most experienced off-roaders can find themselves in peril. The quick response of multiple agencies is another example of the effectiveness of our teamwork to keep our guests and citizens safe," said San Miguel County Sheriff Dan Covault.

The driver from Phoenix walked about 150 feet up to the road after sliding off a switchback near the summit of Imogene Pass. San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Ouray County officials said they have placed signage at the top of the pass to alert drivers that the San Miguel County side remains closed. They have also updated the pass status on the website.