Driver arrested after crashing into Colorado police cruiser on I-70

Idaho Springs police officers had a busy morning in Colorado's mountains on Thursday. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, after pulling over several vehicles racing at speeds over 100 mph on I-70, a suspected drunk driver crashed into the Idaho Springs Police patrol vehicle.

An Idaho Springs Police Department patrol vehicle was damaged in a crash on Thursday morning. Clear Creek County

Investigators said it all began shortly before 5 a.m. when Idaho Springs police stopped several vehicles racing on westbound I-70 at speeds over 100 mph. Police said the officer was able to stop them at mile marker 237 just west of the St. Mary's Glacier exit.

During the traffic stop and investigation, Clear Creek County said the suspected drunk driver crashed into the police patrol vehicle. According to investigators, the driver admitted to drinking and driving after the crash.

Traffic was backed up on westbound I-70 near the St. Mary's Glacier exit after a crash involving an Idaho Springs Police Department patrol vehicle. CDOT

That driver was taken into custody and placed in the Clear Creek County Jail. Investigators said no officers were injured in the crash. The suspected drunk driver was also not injured.

There were some traffic delays heading westbound on I-70 during the crash investigation and cleanup.