Driver arrested after fatally injuring Colfax pedestrian, not pulling over

A driver who struck a pedestrian crossing East Colfax Avenue was located a short distance from the crash scene and arrested early Sunday morning.

Officers subsequently jailed Geyler Najera, 29, on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

APD officers were dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Colfax and Peoria Street at 2:25 a.m. They found an injured man lying in the roadway. The man was taken to a hospital but passed away.

Officers determined a 2009 Honda Pilot travelling eastbound on Colfax struck the man just west of the Peoria intersection. The driver of that Honda did not stop or render aid, APD stated in its press release.

However, some time after the crash, officers saw the Honda nearby. Najera was behind the wheel.

APD said alcohol consumption is a possible factor in the incident.

The identity of the deceased pedestrian will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once his family members have been notified, APD stated.

Investigators are asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about the incident, witnessed it, or have dash-camera video recordings of it.

Thirty-five people have died in traffic crashes so far this year in Aurora.