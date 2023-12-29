Drinking and driving during New Year's will leave you spending the holiday in jail

New Year's is approaching and many Coloradans will head out to celebrate. If you decide to drink and drive this weekend, you can expect to face huge consequences if you are pulled over.

Colorado State Patrol is partnering with 68 agencies across the state to add extra patrol on the roads during the holiday weekend.

"We do ramp up our enforcement," said Master Trooper Gary Cutler. "We will have more troopers on the roads. They are going to be looking for those people that have decided to party, get drunk and get behind the wheel."

Troopers say if you are pulled over, along with jail time, you can expect your vehicle to get impounded, potentially lose your license and have to pay at least $10,000 in court fees and fines. Troopers say they are tired of seeing people lose their lives for someone who decided to make a selfish decision to drink and drive.

Colorado Department of Transportation

"You lose friends, family, and even coworkers," said Cutler. "People need to realize it's not just you and your consequences. It is going to have a big blossoming effect on everybody."

Colorado State Patrol shared numbers with CBS News Colorado of impaired driving fatalities across Colorado in 2023. In the state this year, 208 people have lost their lives on the roads, while 25 of these deaths happened in Arapahoe County, 21 in Adams County, 21 in El Paso County, 19 in Jefferson County and 17 in Denver County.

If you end up having too much to drink, there are rideshare services you can use. The Wilhite Law Firm will reimburse rideshare costs up to $35.00. This is through their Holiday Rideshare Program.

Also, you can ride RTD for free from 7:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 7:00 a.m. on New Year's Day. This comes from a partnership with Molson Coors. If you see a friend or family member that is drinking too much, make sure to take their keys away.