Drinking and driving leads to costly consequences in Colorado, $13,000+ for first offense

With Christmas only a week away, the Colorado State Patrol is warning drivers of the costly effects of a DUI. Troopers tell CBS Colorado they have arrested more than 4,100 drivers in 2023 for DUIs. Troopers say one-third of their traffic fatalities involved an impaired driver.

Troopers are warning drivers about the financial impacts a DUI can create. Troopers say a recent calculation finds that the average first-time DUI in Colorado costs $13,530. The driver is responsible for paying court costs, towing and vehicle storage fees, alcohol treatment fees, probation supervision fees, and much more. Troopers also say the driver should anticipate their auto insurance rising significantly for a minimum of three to five years.

Car key with beer glass on a wooden table. Booze driving concept. Drunk driver concept. Jiri HERA / Getty Images

Drivers could also see an interlock device added to their vehicle. This is a machine a driver has to blow into sober for their vehicle to start. First-time offenders could see this device in their vehicle for at least nine months. The driver will be responsible for all costs. The total price will be comprised of various factors, including installation cost, removal fee, monthly lease fees, and calibration fees. If you have a newer vehicle, it may cost you more due to the complexity of your wiring system.

The driver could also lose their license for at least nine months. Troopers are asking drivers to use rideshare services including Uber or Lyft if they are planning to drink. You can also use the buddy system to take home a loved one if they have had too much to drink. Troopers say never let anyone get behind the wheel if they have consumed alcohol.