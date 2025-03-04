More than a dozen people displaced after fire breaks out in Denver apartment building

More than a dozen people were displaced early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment building near the Denver Tech Center. Denver firefighters rushed to the burning apartment building at Yosemite Street and Oxford Avenue about 3:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from one of the buildings in the complex.

One resident described the scary moments before firefighters arrived.

"I heard a big bang and looked out my window and I knew something bad was going on. I looked over and there was smoke on my neighbor's house, and my other neighbor was driving by and called 911. He was the one who was banging on all the doors and making sure everyone was out," said one resident.

No injuries have been reported. A total of 17 people were displaced in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting with housing needs.

What caused the fire is being investigated.