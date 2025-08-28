Downtown Denver residents wake up to find slashed tires on vehicles inside parking garage

Many renters in Denver discover car tires slashed at an apartment complex garage

Many renters in Denver discover car tires slashed at an apartment complex garage

Many renters in Denver discover car tires slashed at an apartment complex garage

Several residents of Benedict Park Place off Park Avenue West in downtown Denver woke up to find their tires had been slashed. The apartment complex is located just a mile from City Park.

Curtis Snowden shows the tire damage to his car. CBS

It was a frustrating morning for Uptown residents like Curtis Snowden after finding out multiple cars inside their garage had been vandalized overnight.

"You can see the slash right there, like that didn't come from road damage, that's got to be a knife," said Snowden.

His car's back tire was slashed while it was parked in his apartment garage at Benedict Park Place on Park Avenue West.

"I mean, just looking around, it seems like every single car in this garage here," said Snowden.

Denver police say they responded to the apartment complex just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The case is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

CBS Colorado counted at least 11 cars inside the garage with slash marks on their tires, but neighbors say multiple other cars were towed with similar problems.

A slashed tire inside the parking garage at Benedict Park Place on Park Avenue West. CBS

"I'm not in the best financial spot right now. Now, I have to figure out how to get this thing replaced," said Snowden.

The president of Envolve communities, the company that manages Benedict Park Place, shared a statement in response to the vandalism: Thank you for reaching out, as we care deeply about the well-being of our residents. We are aware of the recent incident at Benedict Park Place and are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation. The garage door was functioning properly at the time of the incident and continues to operate as intended.

We will be working with our Community Resource Officer from the Denver Police Department to set up a town hall meeting. This meeting will provide residents an opportunity to ask questions, receive updates, and discuss community concerns. We are also working with a patrol partner to increase monitoring of the community. We will continue to keep our residents updated.

Snowden doesn't know how someone could've gotten inside without a fob or garage clicker, but says he did notice something concerning with a street door next to the garage.

"Five out of seven days, morning and evening, when I'm coming through, somebody's shoved gum wrappers into the lock so it doesn't actually close. I keep taking it out. Someone keeps putting it in there," said Snowden.

There are surveillance cameras inside the garage. CBS Colorado reached out to police for a copy of that video, but they have not responded.

"Give real charges, put them away," said Snowden.

CBS

That's at least Snowden's hope for a community that already struggles to get by as is.

"I say it's just regular people living day to day, kind of paycheck to paycheck for the most part," said Snowden.