Douglas County Sheriff's Office unveils local artist's K9 Memorial Project

On Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office celebrated the unveiling of a new K9 Memorial Project.

Authorities said the statue was designed to embody the likeness of all past and present K9.

The project was started in 2024 by Sam Callery, a local boy scout. Callery joined members of the sheriff's office on Monday to unveil the K9 Hero statue.

In a release Thursday, the sheriff's office said, "In law enforcement, our K9 partners are more than just working dogs—they are family. They serve with unwavering loyalty, courage, and dedication, standing alongside their handlers to protect and serve our community. The DCSO K9 Memorial is a deeply significant tribute honoring these incredible animals and their service."

The DCSO thanked Callery for honoring their K9 partners, stating "We are extremely honored by what this young man has done for our #DCSO family."