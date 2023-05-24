Douglas County School Board member resigns abruptly during meeting

The Douglas County School Board saw a shakeup Tuesday night after board member Elizabeth Hanson abruptly resigned.

Hanson was one of three liberal board members. She says she's had enough of her conservative collegues.

"As a board of education, every decision that we make should be grounded in how are we making our district better for our students and for our employees," Hanson said. "This board is sadly failing both, and I have made a heartwrenching decision that I can no longer be a part of it."

Douglas County School Board Member Elizabeth Hanson resigns during a board meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

"I am stepping down from my role effective immediately because politics and ego are the primary agenda of this board," she continued.

Her resignation comes on the same day people protested outside the board meeting, saying the district failed to protect a student who says he was the target of racial bullying.

The board was expected to take up its new equity policy, which some fear will marginalize students of color. The Douglas County School Board has been a hotbed for controversy for several years with issues over COVID masking policies and the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise.

"There are egregious things happening on this board right now," Hanson said. "My hope is that by calling attention to them in the biggest way possible, by refusing to continue to be a part of this, the people in our community will become more aware and will ultimately become a part of the solution, which we so desperately need right now."