Douglas County reaches agreement with PrideFest on future events

Douglas County reaches agreement with PrideFest on future events

Douglas County reaches agreement with PrideFest on future events

The Douglas County commissioners have reached an agreement with PrideFest. Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas confirms the board has agreed to work with Castle Rock PrideFest on future events that will follow guidelines.

The agreement includes removing what she said are inappropriate performers.

On Aug. 27, a wardrobe malfunction during a drag routine revealed a fake nipple on a silicone breastplate.

Castle Rock Pride and the planning committee for Douglas County PrideFest apologized for the accidental incident.