Douglas County intersection project expected to be completed 46 days early in Colorado

Douglas County intersection project expected to be completed more than a month early

Douglas County Public Works provided an update on a project they have been working on since 2023. Crews tell CBS Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod they are working to repair concrete at the intersection of University Boulevard/Lincoln Street and Quebec.

The current infrastructure is 40 years old. The new pavements are two inches thicker, expected to make it last at least 40 to 50 years. Crews are also replacing signal lights to add more capacity to the intersection.

This project impacts about 36,000 drivers daily. Before crews made the decision to add extra congestion during rush hour, they asked residents of Douglas County how they felt about it.

"We heard from all of the residents that use the area," Dan Roberts, Assistant Director of Public Works of Douglas County said. "They would rather put up with a little more disturbance to the traffic as long as the project can get done sooner."

Douglas County tells CBS News Colorado adding the extra disruptions during rush hour right now could lead to the project being completed 46 days earlier. This will change the original completion date from the middle of September to as early as Aug. 1. There is even a possibility it could be completed in July.

Douglas County is hosting a Live Town Hall at 6 p.m. on April 25 at the Southridge Rec Center to provide updates on the project.