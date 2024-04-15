Douglas County files lawsuit challenging Colorado immigration laws

Douglas County officials announced Monday morning that it has filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging Colorado immigration laws. The county claims current laws limit local law enforcement and their ability to interact with U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

Douglas County Commissioners discussed the basis of the lawsuit this morning and pointed to the increase in newcomers arriving in Denver as to the timing.

The suit points to two different state laws, one approved by lawmakers in 2019 that prevents a law enforcement officer from arresting or detaining an individual solely on immigration status and prohibits them from providing that person's personal information to federal immigration authorities.

The other passed last year and prevents local law enforcement from allowing ice to use their jails.

Douglas County Undersheriff Dave Walcher says these are issues that should be handled on the local level.

"The mission of all of us is to keep this county safe that is my job to keep Douglas County residents safe and what we've seen over the last several years dating back to 2019 in one of the bills that was discussed is the fact that it limits our ability to work with ICE." Walcher said.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the Office of Gov. Jared Polis for a response a spokesperson says they are currently working on a statement.