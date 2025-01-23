Colorado commissioners from Douglas County visit Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump's inauguration

A few member of Douglas County Board of County Commissioners recently traveled from one "D.C." to another.

Republican commissioners George Teal, Abe Laydon and Kevin Van Winkle were in Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Douglas County County commissioners Kevin Van Winkle, Abe Laydon and George Teal. CBS

It comes after the board unanimously passed an immigration resolution in the county last week, voicing support for Trump's policies and "legal" immigration while affirming Douglas County's status as a "non-sanctuary county."

The commissioners returned to Colorado on Thursday evening.

CBS News Colorado spoke to those commissioners, who said it was a successful visit, meeting with new administration officials and congressional delegates. That included a meeting with Colorado U.S. congressional leaders Lauren Boebert and Gabe Evans with whom they spoke about shared priorities. They also said they spoke with Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet about working across the aisle.

But the goal of the trip was to let the Trump administration know it has an ally in Douglas County.

"We are the last real Republican county in the Denver metro area," Teal said.

Teal and his fellow Douglas County commissioners say their message under a new administration is clear.

"We stood firm with President Trump, and we are going to provide the support he needs to execute his immigration policies, definitely in Douglas County," Teal said. "But we stand prepared that if he needs help in the state of Colorado, he needs to let us know what he needs, and we will support him."

The board has been vocal in opposing the immigration policies of their progressive neighbors. That has meant leading a coalition of conservative counties in a lawsuit against the state centering around two laws that limit cooperation between local government and federal immigration authorities.

"How do we end these sanctuary city, sanctuary state policies?" Teal suggested.

In December 2024, a Denver District Court judge dismissed the lawsuit, but Douglas County is persisting.

"We are planning on appealing. We will be announcing that shortly," Teal said. "I think we have our ducks coming right in a row. We believe the laws that restrict the ability of local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities is federally unconstitutional. We think we have an argument where it is in Colorado constitution unconstitutional."

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement to CBS Colorado, "Our top priority is to continue removing dangerous criminals from our community, regardless of their immigration status. Whether here legally or illegally, we will take decisive action to hold them accountable. If they are in our country illegally, we will work closely with our federal law enforcement partners to ensure they are not allowed to victimize the residents of Douglas County. We are committed to safeguarding our community and restoring law and order while following the letter of the law."

Teal says the sheriff's office and county staff are examining Trump's executive orders to decide what policy changes to make locally. CBS Colorado asked commissioners whether they worry about possible impacts that could come to someone who has lived in Douglas County and the United States for decades and considers themselves an American. This was in reference to Trump's executive order that could end birthright citizenship.

"There was never any intent with the 14th Amendment to truly support temporary residents. For parents then becoming permanent citizenship for any offspring that might be born in America, that's not the intent," Teal asserted. "The original intent of the 14th Amendment was, of course, providing citizenship to the freed slaves. It's actually intellectually insulting to hear that argument applied on this matter, for anyone who's actually studied the history of the Constitution. It was very specifically crafted so that, when parents were loyal to another nationality, citizenship would not automatically apply to any children. Quite frankly, given the makeup of the Supreme Court right now, I actually really look forward to somebody putting a good challenge forward, to challenge these in the court of law and see where the Supreme Court really does come down on it."

Teal says, in some conversations on immigration, he suggested cutting federal transportation dollars to sanctuary cities.

Immigration wasn't the only issue commissioners discussed. They also discussed county priorities such as wildfire mitigation, human trafficking, transportation and keeping Space Command in Colorado.

Teal says the visit to D.C. brought new partnerships and believes Trump's leadership in the White House will mean a return to safety and security.

"We've sure worked hard, and we've sure tried to do a good job to keep Douglas County safe and try to build an environment of prosperity over these last four years. I feel like our job is going to get easier," Teal said .