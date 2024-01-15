Douglas County commissioners reduce mill levy, provide $38M in tax relief

Douglas County Commissioners hope to provide property tax relief by reducing the county mill levy by 18.6% in the 2024 budget.

Ever since a 47% average increase in Douglas County home values, commissioners have been searching for property tax relief.

"We know that our citizens are gonna get a tax bill at the end of January that is going to be probably a 42 to 47% increase over last year's taxes," said Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.

In September, acting as the county's Board of Equalization, commissioners reduced home values by 4% across the board, what would have been a $28 million property tax reduction. But last month, the State Board of Equalization struck down the decision, saying the action was unjust and would reduce needed funding for schools and fire departments.

"We're not done with the State Board of Equalization. We can't do anything about their wrong decision this year. But perhaps next year we can have an impact on the mistake they made," said Thomas.

Instead, County Commissioners unanimously approved a 2024 budget that includes a 3.679 mill reduction of the county's mill levy.

"We reduced the total revenue that will come into the county through property taxes by $38 million," said Thomas.

Because property values went up so much, the county will still increase its revenue compared to last year.

"I think it's important for residents to know they are not gonna see any difference in the services they get from us," said Thomas.

Commissioners named their number one priority in 2024 as public safety. Thomas says they've added 65 public safety employees in the last six months.

The mill reduction will apply specifically to the county government. Libraries, schools and other districts won't be affected. But commissioners are urging those districts to reduce their mills as well, so Douglas County residents see further tax relief.

Homeowners will still pay the full amount of property taxes and then receive a rebate from the county in May or July, depending on when taxes are paid.

To see the breakdown of how much of your property taxes are going to which tax authority, go to the Douglas County Assessor's website. This year's tax statement will be available in late January.