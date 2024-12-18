Deputies in Colorado arrest 2 shoplifting suspects accused in Home Depot theft

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies have arrested two shoplifting suspects accused of stealing flooring from a Home Depot store in Highlands Ranch. According to investigators, deputies responded to the theft-in-progress call on Tuesday.

When they arrived, store employees said two males loaded up carts with several packages of flooring worth more than $3500 and left the store without paying. When confronted by a store employee, they allegedly produced a Home Depot receipt for a Sprite and a bag of chips from a different store.

The men left the store, got into a vehicle and left the parking lot. That's when deputies stopped the vehicle and took the men into custody.

Both were arrested and booked in the Douglas County Jail on theft charges.