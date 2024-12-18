Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies in Colorado arrest 2 shoplifting suspects accused in Home Depot theft

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

2 arrested, accused of shoplifting at Home Depot in Highlands Ranch
2 arrested, accused of shoplifting at Home Depot in Highlands Ranch 01:05

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies have arrested two shoplifting suspects accused of stealing flooring from a Home Depot store in Highlands Ranch. According to investigators, deputies responded to the theft-in-progress call on Tuesday. 

dougco-theft-arrests-1-dcso.jpg
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested two shoplifting suspects who allegedly loaded up their vehicle with flooring at the Home Depot in Highlands Ranch without paying.  Douglas County

When they arrived, store employees said two males loaded up carts with several packages of flooring worth more than $3500 and left the store without paying. When confronted by a store employee, they allegedly produced a Home Depot receipt for a Sprite and a bag of chips from a different store. 

The men left the store, got into a vehicle and left the parking lot. That's when deputies stopped the vehicle and took the men into custody. 

dougco-theft-arrests-3-dcso.jpg
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested two shoplifting suspects at the Home Depot in Highlands Ranch. Douglas County

Both were arrested and booked in the Douglas County Jail on theft charges. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.