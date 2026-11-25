Douglas County commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon unanimously to approve more money and more land for the Zebulon Regional Sports Complex.

In a sparsely attended Board of Douglas County Commissioners meeting, many public commenters spoke in favor of the sports complex, while others are still concerned about the funding and location.

CBS

"We are basically creating a sports complex for our kids on toxic land," said Mary Wilson, a Douglas County neighbor, referencing concerns over the land's history as a dynamite manufacturing plant.

The county has said Zebulon is a public-private partnership, but community members have voiced concern about taxpayer dollars going to a private sector initiative.

"I'm really excited to do volleyball and, like, ice skate with my friends," said Kathryn Johnson, an 11-year-old Sterling Ranch neighbor.

Tuesday, county commissioners authorized $102 million to fund the project through certificates of participation, or COPs, tax-exempt lease financing agreements that do not need to be approved by voters.

"Which is a go-around, I feel, of TABOR, in that we are creating debt and taxes, which we as residents are all going to have to pay into," said Wilson.

The COPs are initially to be paid for using parks dollars from the county's parks and open space sales tax, but the developer says the facility will "pay for itself" within five years.

Zebulon Regional Sports Complex Zebulon Regional Sports Complex

"I led the very first campaign here for a sales and use tax for open space," said Douglas County resident Mickey Clark.

Clark was part of the effort to create that fund.

"Are you worried that that tax that you helped pass for open space, though, could be used for a private facility?" CBS Colorado's Olivia Young asked Clark.

"No, I'm not a bit. We wrote that very carefully so that the funds funnel exactly into the open space," said Clark. "They cannot be commingled."

She supports the facility, which the developer says will bring in $6 million in its first year.

"That part of the county needs economic development," Clark said.

Tuesday afternoon, commissioners also approved a land swap with Sterling Ranch for 26 additional acres for Zebulon, an increase of $2.3 million in the infrastructure budget to account for that land, and a $4.3 million increase in the design budget.

"I think it's needed in that part of the county. The population supports it up there," Clark said.

"We're putting our county in debt for $100 million to create basically a private sports complex, and we've seen this before up in Windsor. They did Future Legends, which has already just been declared bankrupt, and I don't want the same thing to happen to Douglas County, where we become bankrupt, and monies that are directed to help open space and our kids are being used to pay off debt," said Wilson. "What we're having here is a sports complex where our kids are going to have to pay to play."

In the meeting, the developer said the gym, ice, and courts would be free to access for Sterling Ranch residents, while other county residents would pay a reduced rate to use the facilities.

"Sterling Ranch has donated a significant amount of land to make this thing happen, and as part of what their quid pro quo is, they would like a, instead of having to build a rec center for working out, so basically a gym, their residents will get access to the basic, you know, the basic gym where they can go do the self-workouts and that sort of thing as part of this. So that's that part of it," said Luke Taylor with KT Development.

Douglas County Commissioners approved a land swap with Sterling Ranch for additional acres for the Zebulon Regional Sports Complex. CBS

After some discussion on this, commissioners Tuesday mentioned additional conversations to finalize that.

The majority of speakers in the meeting spoke in favor of Zebulon. Neighbors critical of the project suggested the timing of these votes on a holiday week was a deliberate way to rush this by when the community is busy.

A county spokesperson said, "The Board meets regularly on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Staff brought these items to a regularly scheduled meeting so we can keep the construction timeline on track."

Construction of the actual Zebulon building is expected to start in June, and the facility hopes to open in early 2029.