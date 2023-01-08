Domestic violence survivor shares immediate solutions to spike in fatalities

A domestic violence-related shooting that left a man and a woman dead in Aurora was likely a murder-suicide, according to police.

A growing concern in Colorado, there was a 44% increase in domestic violence-related fatalities in 2021, according to a recent report.

"I am at this place where I have forgiven, so I feel great, I feel joy and peace finally," Joanna Rosa-Saenz said.

The Denver mother of three left her abusive marriage in 2020.

"It can happen to anybody. It happened to me, and culturally, as a Latina woman, we're taught to stay with your family, to make it work, to be discreet, no matter what, and I did for a very long time," Rosa-Saenz said.

Since then, Rosa-Saenz has started her own international nonprofit and became an advocate, just in time to address a spike in domestic violence fatalities that she attributes to the pandemic.

"Domestic violence was the silent pandemic that was happening, so the numbers rising was huge," Rosa-Saenz said.

91 people reportedly died in Colorado in domestic violence-related incidents in 2021. It's the highest number yet recorded by the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board.

Rosa-Saenz has been trying to join that board since she learned of its existence.

"At any point, I could have been that cold case file sitting on that desk," Rosa-Saenz said.

She believes the way to bring that number down is to improve red flag laws, so abusers don't have access to weapons.

"In the report, what stuck out to me was that red flag law and I personally tried to get my ex-husband's firearms taken away," said Rosa-Saenz.

She says talking about domestic violence, ending the stigma and educating youth about the signs is crucial.

"It was embarrassing to talk about my story, but I did and just know that you can. There is help. And I look forward to being part of that change," Rosa-Saenz said.

Just like Rosa-Saenz, the statewide report calls for more action on firearm relinquishment.

It also recommends more training for judicial officers, more resources for advocates and law enforcement. A focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion was also recommended following the release of the report.