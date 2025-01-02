Domestic violence calls rise in Colorado shelters over the holidays
Shelters and outreach centers for survivors of domestic violence in Boulder County said they have seen a rise in calls this holiday season.
Experts said some reasons for the spike could be because of emotional and psychological stress, increased alcohol consumption, limited access to support services, and family dynamics, along with survivors wanting to get a fresh start in the new year. The spike also follows a continued rise in demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some shelters in Boulder County are full and have been for a long time. But as calls start to pick up after the holiday, those same shelters said they're committed to providing legal aid, therapy, or even help finding other shelter for survivors.
One of those shelters is the Safehouse Progressive Alliance in Boulder, where Development Director Aparna Harris is working to connect survivors with a wide range of recourses.
"Some people are seeking shelter. Some people, like I said, just need some help, you know, to navigate the legal system. They need counseling because of the trauma of abuse," Harris said.
These shelters help survivors experiencing many different types of domestic violence. Although physical and sexual violence are the most commonly known, domestic violence can also include emotional abuse, economic abuse, psychological abuse, and technological abuse. The Department of Justice said these patterns of behavior include actions to intimidate, manipulate, humiliate, isolate, frighten, terrorize, coerce, threaten, blame, hurt, injure, or wound someone. It can happen to anyone, regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, religion, sex, or gender identity.
Harris noted that the holidays and the period afterward can be a time when they see a rise in calls. "I think it is particularly stressful for survivors because, you know, everyone's supposed to be happy and joyous, and there's all these images with perfect families," Harris said.
She also reported demand has been higher throughout the year. In the last year, Safehouse saw 44% more people in their counseling program and a 25% increase in transitional services; overall helping more than 2,000 people last year alongside a full shelter.
"At any given time, 27 people are going to be staying at (the) shelter, and unfortunately, oftentimes we are full, and the need is still great in our community," Harris said.
In Longmont, the Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley also reported its shelter is full.
"I think there is a strain on all of the nonprofits right now, and it is because of the reduction in funding that has incrementally gone down lower and lower each year," Nancy Herbert, Interim Executive Director for Safe Shelter of Saint Vrain Valley said.
Still, Safe Shelter of Saint Vrain Valley is not only working to expand its resources but will also help find shelter for those who need it.
"We stay with them when we have them, check back with us and we make sure that they're able to take advantage of those resources," Herbert said.
She's hoping awareness and continued education programs will encourage survivors to get help, explaining, "Call for help or a call into us doesn't necessarily mean that you are required to do anything other than take advantage of the resources that we can offer you," Herbert said.
Harris said they're ready to help everyone, whenever they're ready. "Domestic violence goes across all demographics, all races, all socio-economic backgrounds. It does not discriminate, and so domestic violence impacts us all, and so we all need to support each other."
Pets are welcome at both of these shelters. They also have 24-hour crisis helplines alongside the national hotline that can help connect survivors to resources. The national hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE(7233), through live chat, or by texting "START" to 88788.
If you are in a domestic violence situation, these resources in Colorado are available to help:
Advocate Safehouse Project
Crisis: 970.945.4439 Admin: 970.945.2632
County: Garfield
Advocates Against Domestic Assault
Crisis: 719.846.6665
County: All
Advocates For a Violence Free Community
Crisis: 970.725.3412 Admin: 970.725.3442
County: Grand
Advocates for Victims of Assault
Crisis: 970.668.3906
County: Summit
Advocates of Lake County, Inc
Crisis: 719.486.3530 Admin: 719.486.3530
County: Lake
Advocates of Routt County
Crisis: 970.879.8888 Admin: 970.879.2034
County: Routt
Alternatives to Violence
Crisis: 970-669-5150 Admin: 970-669-5150
County: Larimer
Anna's Mission
Crisis: 719-849-3303
County: Saguache
Arkansas Valley Resource Center
Crisis: 719.384.7764 Admin: 719.384.7764
County: Bent | Crowley | Otero
Asian Pacific Development Center Victim Assistance Program
Crisis: 720-394-7909 Admin: 303-923-2920
County: All
A Woman's Place
Crisis: 970.356.4226 Admin: 970.351.0476
County: Weld
Bright Future Foundation
Crisis: 970.949.7086 Admin: 970.949.7097
County: Eagle
Clear Creek County Advocates
Crisis: 303.569.3126 Admin: 303.679.2426
County: Clear Creek
Crossroads Safehouse
Crisis: 970-482-3502 Admin: 970.530.2353
County: Larimer
Deaf Overcoming Violence through Empowerment (DOVE)
Crisis: 303-831-6752 Admin: 303-422-2133
County: All
Domestic Safety Resource Center
Crisis: 719.336.4357 Admin: 719.336.4357
County: Baca | Cheyenne | Kiowa | Prowers
Estes Valley Crisis Advocates
Crisis: 970.577.9781 Admin: 970.577.9781
County: Larimer
Family Crisis Services
Crisis: 719.275.2429 Admin: 719.275.2429
County: Custer | Fremont
Family Tree
Crisis: 303-420-6752 Admin: 303-422-2133
County: Adams | Arapahoe | Boulder | Broomfield | Denver | Douglas | Jefferson
Gateway Domestic Violence Services
Crisis: 303.343.1851 Admin: 303.343.1856
County: Adams | Arapahoe
Haseya Advocate Program
Admin: 719-600-3939
County: El Paso
Help For Abused Partners
Crisis: 970-522-2307 (24/7 Hotline) Admin: 970-522-2307
County: Logan | Phillips | Sedgwick
Kingdom Builder's Family Life Center
Crisis: 719-464-4647 Admin: 719-247-8190
County: All
Latina SafeHouse
Crisis: 303.433.4470
County: All
Mariposa Center for Safety
Crisis: 719-542-6904 Admin: 719-542-6904
County: Pueblo
Open Heart Advocates
Crisis: 970.824.2400 Admin: 970.824.9709
County: Moffat | Rio Blanco
PeaceWorks, Inc.
Crisis: 303-838-8181 Admin: 303-838-7176
County: Clear Creek | Denver | Jefferson | Park
Project Hope of Gunnison Valley
Crisis: 970.275.1193 Admin: 970.641.2712
County: Gunnison | Hinsdale
Project PAVE
Admin: 303-322-2382
County: All
Project Safeguard
Admin: 720-618-3482
County: Adams | Arapahoe | Broomfield | Denver
RESPONSE
Crisis: 970.925.7233 Admin: 970.920.5357
County: Eagle | Garfield | Pitkin
Rise Above Violence
Crisis: 970.264.9075 Admin: 970.264.1129
County: Archuleta
Rose Andom Center
Admin: 720-337-4400
County: Denver
S.H.A.R.E., Inc.
Crisis: 970.867.4444 Admin: 970.867.4444
County: Morgan
Safehouse
Crisis: 970-878-3999
County: All
SafeHouse Denver
Crisis: 303-318-9989 Admin: 303-303-6120
County: Adams | Boulder | Denver | Jefferson
Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence (SPAN)
Crisis: 303.444.2424 Admin: 303.449.8623
County: Boulder | Broomfield
Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley
Crisis: 303.772.4422 Admin: 303.772.0432
County: Boulder | Denver | Jefferson | Larimer | Weld
San Miguel Resource Center
Crisis: 970.728.5660 Admin: 970.728-5842
County: Montrose | San Miguel
Servicios De La Raza
Crisis: 303.953.5930 Admin: 303.953.5950
County: All
Southern Ute Victim Services
Crisis: 970.563.0245 or 970.563.4401 after hours
County: La Plata
TESSA
Crisis: 719.633.3819 Admin: 719.633.1462
County: El Paso | Teller
The Alliance
Crisis: 719.539.7347 Admin: 719.539.7347
County: Chaffee
The Crisis Center
Crisis: 303-688-8484 Admin: 303-688-1094
County: Arapahoe | Douglas | Elbert | Lincoln
The Initiative
Crisis: 303-839-5510
County: All
Tu Casa, Inc.
Crisis: 719.589.2465 Admin: 719.589.2465
County: Alamosa | Conejos | Costilla | Mineral | Rio Grande | Saguache
Volunteers of America Southwest Safehouse
Crisis: 970.259.5443 Admin: 970.259.1021
County: Archuleta | Dolores | La Plata | Montezuma | Ouray
Voces Unidas for Justice
Admin: 720.588.8219
County: Adams | Alamosa | Arapahoe | Archuleta | Baca | Bent | Boulder | Broomfield | Chaffee | Cheyenne | Clear Creek | Conejos | Costilla | Crowley | Custer | Delta | Denver | Dolores | Douglas | Eagle | El Paso | Elbert | Fremont | Garfield | Gilpin | Grand | Gunnison | Hinsdale | Huerfano | Jackson | Jefferson | Kiowa | Kit Carson | La Plata | Lake | Larimer | Las Animas | Lincoln | Logan | Mesa | Mineral | Moffat | Montezuma | Montrose | Morgan | Otero | Ouray | Park | Phillips | Pitkin | Prowsers | Pueblo | Rio Blanco | Rio Grande | Routt | Saguache | San Juan | San Miguel | Sedgwick | Summit | Teller | Washington | Weld | Yuma