Domestic violence calls rise in Colorado shelters over the holidays

Shelters and outreach centers for survivors of domestic violence in Boulder County said they have seen a rise in calls this holiday season.

Experts said some reasons for the spike could be because of emotional and psychological stress, increased alcohol consumption, limited access to support services, and family dynamics, along with survivors wanting to get a fresh start in the new year. The spike also follows a continued rise in demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some shelters in Boulder County are full and have been for a long time. But as calls start to pick up after the holiday, those same shelters said they're committed to providing legal aid, therapy, or even help finding other shelter for survivors.

One of those shelters is the Safehouse Progressive Alliance in Boulder, where Development Director Aparna Harris is working to connect survivors with a wide range of recourses.

CBS Colorado

"Some people are seeking shelter. Some people, like I said, just need some help, you know, to navigate the legal system. They need counseling because of the trauma of abuse," Harris said.

These shelters help survivors experiencing many different types of domestic violence. Although physical and sexual violence are the most commonly known, domestic violence can also include emotional abuse, economic abuse, psychological abuse, and technological abuse. The Department of Justice said these patterns of behavior include actions to intimidate, manipulate, humiliate, isolate, frighten, terrorize, coerce, threaten, blame, hurt, injure, or wound someone. It can happen to anyone, regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, religion, sex, or gender identity.

Harris noted that the holidays and the period afterward can be a time when they see a rise in calls. "I think it is particularly stressful for survivors because, you know, everyone's supposed to be happy and joyous, and there's all these images with perfect families," Harris said.

She also reported demand has been higher throughout the year. In the last year, Safehouse saw 44% more people in their counseling program and a 25% increase in transitional services; overall helping more than 2,000 people last year alongside a full shelter.

"At any given time, 27 people are going to be staying at (the) shelter, and unfortunately, oftentimes we are full, and the need is still great in our community," Harris said.

In Longmont, the Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley also reported its shelter is full.

"I think there is a strain on all of the nonprofits right now, and it is because of the reduction in funding that has incrementally gone down lower and lower each year," Nancy Herbert, Interim Executive Director for Safe Shelter of Saint Vrain Valley said.

Still, Safe Shelter of Saint Vrain Valley is not only working to expand its resources but will also help find shelter for those who need it.

"We stay with them when we have them, check back with us and we make sure that they're able to take advantage of those resources," Herbert said.

She's hoping awareness and continued education programs will encourage survivors to get help, explaining, "Call for help or a call into us doesn't necessarily mean that you are required to do anything other than take advantage of the resources that we can offer you," Herbert said.

Harris said they're ready to help everyone, whenever they're ready. "Domestic violence goes across all demographics, all races, all socio-economic backgrounds. It does not discriminate, and so domestic violence impacts us all, and so we all need to support each other."

Pets are welcome at both of these shelters. They also have 24-hour crisis helplines alongside the national hotline that can help connect survivors to resources. The national hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE(7233), through live chat, or by texting "START" to 88788.

If you are in a domestic violence situation, these resources in Colorado are available to help:

