Dog with deep wound to its head abandoned in Colorado backyard, search for person responsible underway

A dog found abandoned in a Colorado homeowner's backyard with a pair of pajama pants wrapped around her head is recovering after undergoing surgery for a severe wound that extended to her skull.

The Longmont homeowner, who spoke with CBS Colorado anonymously, said she discovered the black dog in her backyard and removed the clothing from its head. She then found the deep, lengthy wound and rushed the dog to a veterinarian and contacted law enforcement.

Longmont Animal Control Officer Morgan Leary said investigators are focused on determining what happened.

"My priority is just finding who did this," Leary said.

Animal control officers are also trying to locate a man who was last seen walking with the dog before she was abandoned in the backyard.

Longmont Police

Leary brought the dog to the Longmont Humane Society, where she was named "Starry."

The dog's injury required extensive medical treatment, according to Gus Mircos, executive director of the Longmont Humane Society.

"We had to do a reconstruction on the top of the dog's head," Mircos said. "It was a pretty extensive wound that was all the way down to the skull plate."

Despite the injury, Starry has remained friendly and curious. During CBS Colorado's visit to the shelter she was seen exploring her surroundings, enjoying attention and welcoming scratches.

"The dog is just a doll," Leary said.

CBS

Leary also expressed appreciation for the homeowner who found Starry and sought help for her.

"At its core I really appreciate the person who found this dog in their backyard, held on to it, and called us," Leary said. "I am so thankful that she went and got the dog care."

Starry's head remains scarred, but the wound has been closed. Mircos said the dog is continuing to recover.

"She is walking on a leash and eating normally," Mircos said.

While Starry receives care at the shelter, law enforcement continues to search for the man who was last seen with her. Investigators have not said he is responsible for the injury, but they want to speak with him.

"I can't directly jump to something malicious or ill intended," Leary said.

The shelter said they scanned the dog for a microchip and contacted the person listed as its owner. The person told them the dog had been rehomed weeks ago and they were unsure how it was injured. Nobody has come to the shelter to claim ownership.

Mircos said he expects Starry's stay at the shelter to be brief, once she is made available for adoption.

"I'm thinking it will be a short stay with us and she will be back to a home that cares about her," Mircos said.

The homeowner who found Starry told CBS Colorado she is considering adopting the dog.

Longmont law enforcement is hoping to identify who harmed Starry. If a prosecution moves forward, restitution could be part of the case to help reimburse the homeowner for the veterinary care she obtained for the dog.

The Longmont Humane Society is accepting donations to help cover medical bills for Starry and other animals in its care at its website longmonthumane.org.