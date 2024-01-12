Dog stuck in car hood rescued in Aurora

Firefighters in Aurora rescued a dog stuck under a car hood on Thursday morning. Crews from Aurora Station 6 rushed to the vehicle where the little guy was stuck.

Firefighters believe the dog wanted to get warm by climbing into in the engine compartment but it's unclear how long he was under there.

Aurora Fire Rescue's Station 6 crews rescued a small dog from under a car hood at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 11. Aurora Fire Rescue

Crews lifted the vehicle with airbags to reach the dog and removed some front suspension components to remove the dog without injuring him.

Aurora Animal Services traced the dog's microchip and brought the dog home.