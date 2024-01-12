Watch CBS News
Dog stuck in car hood rescued in Aurora

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters in Aurora rescued a dog stuck under a car hood on Thursday morning. Crews from Aurora Station 6 rushed to the vehicle where the little guy was stuck. 

car-engine-dog-rescue.jpg
Aurora firefighters rescued a dog that was stuck under a car hood on Thursday morning.  Aurora Fire Rescue

Firefighters believe the dog wanted to get warm by climbing into in the engine compartment but it's unclear how long he was under there.

dog-warm-car-engine-pic1-aurora-fire-rescue.jpg
Aurora Fire Rescue's Station 6 crews rescued a small dog from under a car hood at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 11.  Aurora Fire Rescue

Crews lifted the vehicle with airbags to reach the dog and removed some front suspension components to remove the dog without injuring him. 

Aurora Animal Services traced the dog's microchip and brought the dog home. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 12:37 PM MST

