Dog lost in Texas found in Colorado 4 years later

Dog lost in Texas found in Colorado four years later

It was puppy love at first sight.

"She looked like a teddy bear back then," said Raian Foran of his then six-week-old puppy.

Foran was visiting family in Tennessee when his heart was taken by the young Pyrenees pup. He adopted the dog on the spot, brought her home to Florida, and named her Flemeth.

"It's a video game character," Foran said with a smile. "I would take her pretty much anywhere, and if I couldn't take her with me, I just didn't go."

A few years later, Foran and Flemeth moved to Texas. That's where their world forever changed.

"It was just kind of bad luck after bad luck," he told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann.

Hurricane Harvey hit just weeks after the pair arrived. They were forced out of their Houston apartment, and Foran needed to find a place for Flemeth to stay.

"Shortly after I gave her to my dad, he lost her," Foran explained.

Foran said losing Flemeth was like losing part of himself. He fell into a deep depression as the days, months and eventually years went by without his beloved dog.

"In my mind, there's no chance of me ever getting her back. It's been so long," he said.

Then, he got an email.

"And it said, 'We found your dog, Flemeth,' and I was like, 'Woah!" Foran described.

The message said Flemeth was at a dog shelter… in Colorado!

"Total shock," said Foran. "Absolutely total shock."

Selina Davison manages the MaxFund Dog Shelter in Denver. She said a few weeks ago, someone brought in a stray dog they found wandering around the Cherry Creek area.

CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann interviews Selina Davison. CBS

"We scan every animal that comes in the door and she was microchipped, thankfully," Davison said.

And thankfully, that microchip company was able to track down Foran and send him that email.

"It went to my spam folder," said Foran. "I'm so glad I checked it."

Foran then called the MaxFund and connected with Davison. She explained that Flemeth was in good hands and received care from their veterinarian.

"She went above and beyond," said Foran of Davison.

Unfortunately, Foran couldn't get to Colorado, but Davison told him about some transport companies that help with reuniting lost pets. Foran eventually contacted Pet Portals and driver Jeff Poland brought the long-lost pup to Texas *four years* after she disappeared.

"He went above and beyond, too," said Foran. "He was so nice the whole way."

When Flemeth arrived, Foran said he was stunned to near silence.

"Did she recognize you?" Werthmann asked.

"At first I don't think she did until I called her name and we went back inside," Foran replied. "And her eyes just lit up like a Christmas tree."

How Flemeth got to Colorado will forever be a mystery, but what is clear is the lucky dog is happy to be home.

"She just cuddles up with me on the couch," said Foran. "I am so grateful. It really goes to show you the importance of microchipping your pets."