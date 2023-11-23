Dog lost in Colorado mountains for one month returned just in time for Thanksgiving

Thanks to the work of some Jefferson County park rangers and animal control officers, one Colorado family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

A dog, missing for over a month, was found in the mountains with a broken leg. Despite slipping out of its collar before being found, rescuers remembered a "lost dog" poster seen back in town and were able to locate its owners.

Kylie Rupe is one of those officers and she isn't surprised the dog survived in the mountains alone for more than a month.

"I mean, it's a Bernese mountain dog, so in its name, it's a mountain dog," said Rupe.

But on Oct. 19, when she arrived at what she thought was a routine dog bite call at Meyers Ranch Park, she was surprised to find out the bite victim wanted to rescue the dog.

"We did a whole search party to go up and get the dog back down," said Rupe.

Two women were hiking in the area when they came across a dog with a broken leg. They tried to bring it down but it bit one of them. One stayed with the wounded animal while the bite victim hiked down to get help.

After a two-hour hike back up, Rupe and two rangers located the dog and the hiker. Rupe knew just how to win its trust.

"I offered treats, cat food, and it was very hungry at that time. So, we made friends really quick with the food," said Rupe.

Then one of the rangers realized they recognized the dog.

"One of the park rangers remembered a lost poster that was in the area, and she still had one in her truck," said Rupe.

Turns out the pup got spooked and slipped out of its collar at the Safeway in Conifer. When Rupe called the dog's owners, she was excited.

"I told her that we had possibly found her dog and that it was injured. She was in the middle of a treatment. She's been in and out of the hospital, so she was like, 'I'm leaving right now and I'm going to come find you,'" said Rupe.

But the dog's owner came right over and that excitement turned into joy as soon as they saw each other.

"When I reunited them, it was all happy squeals and butt wiggles," said Rupe.

She says the family is working with the vet to try to save the leg that was broken, but ultimately, it may need to be amputated.