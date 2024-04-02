Dog found traveling on RTD bus in Denver reunited with owner

A dog that gained attention on social media for traveling alone on an RTD bus has been reunited with its owner.

On March 22, a woman traveling on an RTD bus in Denver noticed a rottweiler mix dog sitting at the back of the bus without an owner. She called animal control and the dog was later taken to the Riverdale Animal Shelter in Adams County.

"She has been a super friendly and happy pup. She loves to jump up and give kisses and so if her owners unfortunately do not come forward, we will not have a problem finding her a happy home," said Tabatha Gormley.

Courtesy / Genee Mireles

Gormley is the communication engagement liaison for Riverdale Animal Shelter. They said that they were able to find out the dog's name is Lily and she is about 2 years old because of the microchip she had.

"We do trace those diligently and kind of do some detective work to find out if the number is active, is there an address that's close by? Is there an email we can contact," said Gormley.

Yet for the past 10 days, they had been unable to find Lily's owner.

"Unfortunately, with Lily, a lot of the information on there was not current, and so we extended her stray hold to do some more work and communicate with Denver -- because she was in those two areas -- to make sure we're really covering all our bases," said Gormley.

Hours after CBS News Colorado spoke with the animal shelter, Gormley shared a video and photos of the dog's owners reuniting with Lily.

They say Lily got loose with another one of their dogs and they have no clue how she made it on a bus.