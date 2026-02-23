Watch CBS News
Dog visits Colorado hospital to help bring cheer and comfort to patients

The chief and medical director of surgery at Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Dr. Adam Butler, has a special way to brighten the days of some patients in Colorado. He brings his dog Asher to the hospital.

Asher helps boost the mood of patients at Intermountain Health's Good Samaritan Hospital. CBS

The dog helps bring comfort and cheer to those who could use a little pick-me-up from a furry friend. 

"He comes in and brings happiness and joy to people. He doesn't do any special services; he helps patients a lot because being stuck in the hospital can obviously be very monotonous and a difficult time in people's lives," said Butler. 

Butler said Asher's calm presence, gentle demeanor, and irresistibly soft coat make people feel instantly at ease. 

Asher is four years old and is part of the Good Samaritan's Caring Canine Program. 

