Doctors recommend getting COVID booster as positivity rate increases in Colorado

There is a lag in people getting their COVID booster shots. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, people who get sick with COVID can have a ripple effect.

The new COVID-19 booster which includes protection for Omicron Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Doctors are encouraging people to get the most recent booster saying it will protect you and help you feel not as sick if you do get COVID.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has the locations offering COVID vaccinations throughout the state of Colorado at https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing.