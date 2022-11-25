Doctors recommend getting COVID booster as positivity rate increases in Colorado
There is a lag in people getting their COVID booster shots. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, people who get sick with COVID can have a ripple effect.
Doctors are encouraging people to get the most recent booster saying it will protect you and help you feel not as sick if you do get COVID.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has the locations offering COVID vaccinations throughout the state of Colorado at https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing.
