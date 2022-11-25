Watch CBS News
Local News

Doctors recommend getting COVID booster as positivity rate increases in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Health officials warn of "Triple-demic" with RSV, flu, and COVID cases
Health officials warn of "Triple-demic" with RSV, flu, and COVID cases 02:28

There is a lag in people getting their COVID booster shots. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, people who get sick with COVID can have a ripple effect. 

California Sen. Alex Padilla Gets COVID-19 Booster
 The new COVID-19 booster which includes protection for Omicron  Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Doctors are encouraging people to get the most recent booster saying it will protect you and help you feel not as sick if you do get COVID.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has the locations offering COVID vaccinations throughout the state of Colorado at https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.