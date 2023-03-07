DMV offices in Colorado once again issuing driver licenses after technical issue
DMV offices in Colorado are once again issuing driver licenses on Tuesday after a delay on Monday due to a technical issue. The Colorado Department of Revenue tweeted on Monday afternoon that the issue had been resolved.
The Dept. of Revenue had urged those who had an appointment scheduled for Monday, March 6 to reschedule.
The technical issue impacted all DMV offices across the state beginning Monday morning. The technical issue is apparently preventing the offices from accessing online services.
