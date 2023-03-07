DMV offices in Colorado once again issuing driver licenses after technical issue

DMV offices in Colorado are once again issuing driver licenses on Tuesday after a delay on Monday due to a technical issue. The Colorado Department of Revenue tweeted on Monday afternoon that the issue had been resolved.

UPDATE: The network issue has been resolved and service is restored. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/z9IzNILgtV — CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) March 6, 2023

The Dept. of Revenue had urged those who had an appointment scheduled for Monday, March 6 to reschedule.

The technical issue impacted all DMV offices across the state beginning Monday morning. The technical issue is apparently preventing the offices from accessing online services.