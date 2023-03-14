Mural depicting diversity in the U.S. on display in Denver alongside tour of 1776 musical at DCPA

The beauty of diversity in the United States is not only on display in the production of "1776 the Musical," but also through a mural that is currently on display in downtown Denver.

"We Are The People," a commissioned piece of artwork made by youth in Boston, serves as a physical representation of the many diverse stories that make up modern America.

"We all have our own coming to Americas story," said Gisela Adisa, one of the stars of the 1776 production visiting Denver soon.

The cast of the new tour of 1776 was intentionally selected to not reflect the traditional white males that have portrayed the founding fathers for decades on stage. Like the fabric of the United States since the Declaration of Independence was written, the cast of the show portrays a much different America from more than 200 years ago.

"Our production reflects what America looks like now," said Liz Mikel who portrays Benjamin Franklin in 1776.

While the diversity and inclusion of many communities is evident on stage, the vibrant diverse communities in modern America are also on display in the mural which is now showing at the Rennaissance Hotel of Denver.

"It is that woven patchwork, that mosaic, that creates the mural of America," Adisa said.

"We are the People" was created by young artists in Boston with the organization "Artists for Humanity," or ART.

"(ART) provides disadvantaged youth with the ability to express themselves through art," said Nancy Anderson who portrays Thomas Jefferson in the production.

The cast of "1776" was interviewed before the mural was created as a way to make sure their stories were also reflected in the 20x9 foot artwork.

"(They asked) how is my story a part of American history?" Mikel said.

Mikel, an African American actress, said she couldn't help but to reflect on how far she has been able to take her life knowing her mother didn't have the same opportunities for many years.

"My mother was a college professor who could not vote until after I was born. That means something to me," Mikel said while fighting back tears. "That is part of my American story."

The mural is traveling the United States and being displayed in many cities in which the cast are stopping for 1776. You can visit it for free in the lobby of the Rennaissance Denver.

"There's just so many different colors, styles and spirits coming out," Adisa said. "I'm so glad it has been able to travel with us on tour."

"I think that mural represents the questions that we ask our founding documents," Anderson said.

Rennisance Denver's Sarah Brezik said the hotel, a historic landmark of its own, was honored to be selected as the host for the mural. She said she has even learned more about the inclusion of 1776's production through the art.

"When this was all coming about of us displaying, I wasn't even aware of all the inclusivity," Brezik said. "It is really fun to be able to show that inclusivity that the show is bringing to the country."

The hotel is offering a special mixed drink at their inhouse bar that was inspired by a drink made by a militia during the revolution.

"1776" is showing the Buell Theater March 21 through April 2.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/seventeen-seventy-six/