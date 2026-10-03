DIVA exhibition brings two centuries of music, fashion and glamour to Denver Art Museum

What if your favorite pop stars were suddenly on display at the Denver Art Museum? From Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor to Beyoncé, Rihanna and Madonna, more than 200 iconic fashion pieces and items are now on display in Denver.

That's the idea behind DIVA, a new exhibition exploring the history of performers through the fashion, costumes and objects that helped make them icons.

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From historic figures like Josephine Baker, Carmen Miranda and Sarah Bernhardt to modern-day stars including Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga, the exhibition spans two centuries of music and performance.

"[It's] the story of the diva from 19th-century European opera to the U.S. and the stories of the global divas we know today," said Kate Bailey, senior curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

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The exhibition features 100 divas, 50 audio stops and more than 200 iconic artifacts, giving visitors a look at the performers who helped shape music, fashion and pop culture. Denver Art Museum Director Christoph Heinrich said the collection showcases the range of performers celebrated throughout the exhibition.

"The range of objects in this exhibition is as diverse as the performers celebrated," Heinrich said.

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And while the word "diva" has sometimes carried a negative connotation, curators say the exhibition reclaims it as a celebration of powerful performers. And the title isn't limited to women.

"Elton John, you don't need to look for him. You're going to see him," Heinrich said.

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After stops around the world, DIVA has found its only U.S. home at the Denver Art Museum, bringing together the glamour, drama and fashion behind some of the world's most recognizable performers.

"This is a fabulous moment," Heinrich said.