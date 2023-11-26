Dispatch Health, busy around holidays, aims to alleviate stress on Colorado emergency rooms

Research shows visits to Colorado emergency rooms spike around the holidays. That means a lot of added pressure for first responders and healthcare workers.

Urgent care workers are lifting some of that burden by bringing care directly to patients. To alleviate the burden on hospital emergency rooms, urgent care providers like Dispatch Health are doing their part to provide care to patients directly at home with their mobile care unit, which is especially helpful for those who are not able to get themselves to the emergency room.

Nick Sutton, a physician assistant for Dispatch Health, provided at-home medical care for Colorado resident Shirley Sams.

Sams was concerned about her toe after accidentally stepping on a piece of glass.

"I do not think this is like an emergency, yes, I would like to get it out, but I think there are a lot of other people worse off than having a splinter in a third toe," said Sams.

CBS

For about a year, she's been using the mobile medical care unit for several of her needs, especially after having several surgeries.

"They come when they say and it's very convenient because I've had three knee surgeries and I do not walk very well, so coming to the house is very good," said Sams.

This is what they do; they tend to patients right at home, so they do not have to step out.

According to Dispatch Health, their workload always increases around the holidays. Cases vary from very small injuries to, in some cases, treating someone with heart failure.

"It's traditionally busy around holidays, especially in the winter, where we generally see viral infections and upper respiratory infections," said Sutton.

It is low-cost care to one's home for way less than the cost of an ER visit. According to Dispatch Health, they have a flat rate of $375 for those without insurance.

"Emergency rooms are facing a lot of obstacles right now to be as optimal as they want to be so anything we can do to lighten their load with cases that we can safely provide at the home is helpful for both emergency rooms and primary care," said Sutton.

In less than an hour, they were able to treat Sams, check her vitals and provide treatment for her toe.

"We will make sure you get taken care of," said Sutton.