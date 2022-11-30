"Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza" changes Denver venues, will be performed at Buell Theatre

A traveling Disney show that's taking place in Denver this week has been moved to a new venue.

Disney

"Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza" was scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Paramount Theatre but instead -- due to production issues -- it will happen at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

People who had tickets to the immersive, interactive concert experience at the Paramount have been refunded. Tickets can now be purchased for the show at the new venue through AXS.com.

In addition to Mickey, Minnie and other Disney Junior Friends, the event features characters from the Disney Junior series "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" for the first time. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets and "dress up and join the party." It features singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects.