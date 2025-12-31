Disney cast member recovering after videos show runaway boulder at Indiana Jones show

A staffer at Walt Disney World is recovering, a Disney spokesperson said, after videos showed a fake boulder rolling off its track during a live show at the Florida theme park and striking an employee.

"We're focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering," a Disney spokesperson told CBS News in a statement on Wednesday. "Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened."

Disney refers to its park staffers as cast members.

In the live show, called Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, the "Indiana Jones" franchise's title character and another performer carry out "incredible stunts with explosive special effects," according to a description of the event. One involves an enormous prop boulder.

While Disney didn't specifically mention the boulder in its statement, videos shared on social media Tuesday showed the prop rolling off the raised stage in the middle of a performance. It then proceeded to hurdle toward a packed audience at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Video of the accident was initially shared on TikTok and then on Reddit. The viral clip showed a Disney cast member stepping out in front of the "Indiana Jones" audience in what appeared to be an attempt to prevent the boulder from reaching the crowd after it fell from the stage. The giant rolling prop hit the staffer, who fell backward onto the ground as a result of the collision.

The Disney spokesperson confirmed "a prop moved off its track" and said a performer was injured.

In the footage, another cast member was seen successfully stopping the boulder in its tracks before running to check on their colleague. The stunt show was scheduled to take place again on Wednesday, according to Disney's website.