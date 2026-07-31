Disabled Colorado adults say they were harassed and threatened with weapon on RTD light rail

Members of a disability programming group based in Douglas County say they were threatened and harassed on board the RTD light rail on an outing to Denver. It happened a week ago.

"I started just a group of young adults getting together to socialize, and then it just grew," said Abby Dew, founder of Abby Dew For You. "We run programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

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Dew says the light rail has been a key source of mobility for her group members. She says they often use the light rail to come into Denver for activities since the members don't drive.

"Spending time in the community, actively practicing what it's like to be on our own. The light rail can be a big part of that for transportation, since no one in our group can drive. So throughout the summer and on warm days, we often will take the train and kind of practice the life skills involved in that," Dew said.

But this time, Dew says the group was met with threats and hatred on board.

On July 24, 17 disabled adults and four Abby Dew For You staff boarded the light rail at Lincoln Station.

"We always board on this accessibility ramp," Dew said.

It was supposed to be a fun day of candle-making for group members like Grace Indiano.

"Excited to go until all this happened," Indiano said. The 24-year-old has developmental and physical disabilities.

But just a couple stops into the ride, the group says a man got on the train carrying a box.

"The guy pulled out a gun box and said, 'Hey, do you ret**ds want to buy a gun?'" Indiano said.

The staff member leading the group says the man cussed at them, shouted derogatory names and continued to reference guns.

"He was yelling and getting close to their faces, and the most horrific part is calling them those names, and then them not being able to defend themselves with the fear of a weapon being involved," Dew said.

Grace Indiano CBS

"I was like really upset. I think I yelled, 'Excuse me, sir?!'" Indiano said.

Indiano says she was shocked and terrified.

"I thought I was going to pass away that day," Indiano said.

"Our lead staff member hit the emergency stop button, and that person fled the scene," Dew said.

Dew wasn't on board herself but says her staff immediately called her.

"Unprovoked, they were just existing in the world that they have a right to belong in and feel safe in and access their community. And this is a public transit," Dew said.

She had to break the news to parents, many of whom chose to pick their adult child up at the next stop.

"I think it speaks to a larger issue that RTD needs to address security on the light rail because it's a great thing that the community has access to, and I just think they need to take security more seriously," said Laura Indiano, Grace's mom.

Dew and many parents want to see changes like improved surveillance on board, mandated ticket checks and a clear emergency protocol.

"The emergency stop button only stops the train; it does not alert authorities or paramedics or anyone that could respond to an incident. So that's not very clearly labeled," Dew said. "I would have loved if hitting emergency stop dispatched maybe the local police department, and they were able to get on foot because if someone has a weapon and they're threatening people, they really shouldn't be out anywhere in the community."

According to RTD's website, pushing the emergency button alerts the operator to issues. Riders are encouraged to contact Transit Police as well.

Dew's staff member reported the incident to the RTD Transit Police Department over the phone. Dew says the transit police have taken the incident very seriously.

RTD confirmed detectives are actively investigating the incident but wouldn't share any details.

The district told CBS Colorado:

"RTD is committed to providing a secure and welcoming transit environment for all customers."

RTD says violent incidents are actually trending down, saying in a statement:

"The community can visit RTD's Security-Related Metrics webpage for a transparent look at metrics related to calls for service across the RTD system. Since 2025, RTD has been experiencing year-over-year decreases in security-related calls across its system. On average, RTD receives one security-related call for every 1,900 boardings across the 2,349-square-mile service area."

Indiano and other members are still shaken by the incident.

"Never, ever okay," Indiano said. "I have the right to go to Broadway shows and baseball games."

"I feel like as a public transit service, RTD has a responsibility to the most vulnerable population in the community, and that they deserve to have safe access to their community," Dew said.

Abby Dew For You is taking a break from using the light rail and looking at revising its emergency policies.

RTD encourages riders to report any concerning activity to the 24-hour RTD Transit Police Department dispatch center.

The district said:

"RTD encourages customers to be partners in safety and to report any unwanted or criminal activity to the RTD Transit Police dispatch center, which is available 24/7 to address customers and RTD employee security concerns.

To contact the Transit Police Department, customers may call 303-299-6111, text 303-434-9100, or use a webform available on the MyRide mobile app, Next Ride web app, and RTD website.

In addition, RTD is in the process of updating its mobile app to make it easier than ever to make reports directly to the Transit Police Department, and the agency will share an update about this development by the end of the summer."