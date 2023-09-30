Dining Out With Larry takes visit to Foraged for an inside look with CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White

Dining Out With Larry takes visit to Foraged for an inside look with Mekialaya White

Every Friday, restaurant promoter Larry Herz joins First at 4 in the studio to share his favorite hidden gems around the Denver metro area. This week, CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White joined him downtown for a special meal at Foraged.

Foraged is hip and luxurious, with two levels boasting delicious Japanese tapas.

"I had heard great things, and it was an excuse for me to get to try it," explained Herz. "This restaurant has been here almost 10 years now. It's on the Dairy Block, which is right behind us. It's a husband and wife, Brent and Meghan. And they also own the Garage in Parker."

In minutes, the wait staff brings out a wide array of appetizers and colorful sushi.

"Here's the Chuck Norris, and spicy rice tempura," the waiter said, delicately placing plates on the table.

With chopsticks in hand, the pair discussed their favorite foods. "I am a comfort food person," said White. "I love like steak, potatoes, mac and cheese. And sushi of course!"

Herz is a fellow sushi enthusiast. "Growing up on Long Island, you'd think seafood. My mom would make flounder, the only seafood I liked. She'd fry it and I'd put ketchup on it."

"Is that a Long Island thing?"

"It was the fact that there weren't a lot of options and I'm old," he laughed.

"Yeah, you told me earlier you used to go dancing in Studio 54!"

Herz asks another question to set the precedent for the next meal. "So, if I'm coming over to your house, what are you making?"

"I think we would make fajitas. Chicken, steak, and shrimp. Just a big ol' feast," replied White.

You can catch Dining out with Larry every Friday at 4 p.m. on CBS News Colorado.