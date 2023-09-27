Former Denver church worker Diego Marroquin ordered to stand trial for alleged rape

Diego Marroquin, a former worker at St. John's Church in southeast Denver, was ordered Tuesday to stand trial for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in the church in May of 2022.

"Our lives have been forever changed," said the mother of the alleged victim,"and we struggle daily with the deep physical and psychological hurt caused to our daughter ... by Diego Marroquin."

Marroquin's attorney, Marshall Breit, declined to comment on the proceedings but Marroquin, who is originally from Guatemala, previously told CBS News Colorado he hoped "the truth comes out."

Diego Marroquin Denver District Attorney's Office

He is facing a charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

At the time of the alleged rape, Marroquin was 35 and the girl was 13. Marroquin was working at St. John's as a "technical advisor" according to Denver Police Detective Asher Rose, who testified Marroquin was also a worship leader and taught guitar lessons.

Rose testified that during a forensic interview, the teenage girl said Marroquin asked her to help him untangle some cords in the church sanctuary's balcony. Rose said the girl recounted Marroquin saying to her, "If I was your age or you were mine, we would be together."

Rose went on to say, "She said she was raped by Diego."

Under cross examination, Rose acknowledged that the teenager and Marroquin both initially denied the incident occurred. Rose said in a second interview, the girl made additional disclosures and "It made her angry," according to the detective.

An attorney for St. John's previously told CBS News Colorado that the church and school have cooperated with the law enforcement investigation. Marroquin remains free on bond but is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Following the preliminary hearing, Denver Judge Olympia Fay set Marroquin's next court date for Nov. 16.