Diego Gettler accused of trying to kidnap 10-year-old outside school STEM Launch in Thornton
A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school is in custody.
Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.
According to Thornton Police Department's press release, Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail and faces a charge for Attempted Second-Degree Kidnapping.
Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.
A mug shot won't be shared during the ongoing investigation at this time.
Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).
