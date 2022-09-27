Watch CBS News
Diego Gettler accused of trying to kidnap 10-year-old outside school STEM Launch in Thornton

A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school is in custody.

Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.

According to Thornton Police Department's press release, Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail and faces a charge for Attempted Second-Degree Kidnapping. 

Gettler is accused of  trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.

A mug shot won't be shared during the ongoing investigation at this time. 

Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

