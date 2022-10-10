Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort calls the 2022 season "unacceptable"

In the wake of a 68 win season, Rockies owner Dick Monfort has called the 2022 season "unacceptable" in a letter to season ticket holders.

Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies is tagged out by J.D. Davis #7 of the San Francisco Giants during a rundown in the third inning as Joey Bart #21 of the San Francisco Giants looks on at Coors Field on Aug. 20. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images



"It has now been four years since our last postseason appearance, and this is not acceptable," wrote Monfort. "Our road record was abysmal, our defense was not what we are accustomed to, our situational hitting was disappointing, and our pitching was inconsistent. Excuses serve no purpose, and we are committed to devoting all our efforts this off-season to improving this team for 2023."

The last time the Rockies won 68 or fewer games was in 2015 and the team has had only 2 winning campaigns in the last 12 seasons.

Despite the team's disappointing play on the field, the Rockies still ranked in the top 10 in major league baseball attendance.

Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort walks off the field before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 9. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Monfort ended his letter thanking Rockies fan and ensuring them that as owner and CEO of the organization, he has one goal in mind.

"We are grateful for you unwavering support. It was a challenging year for all of us, and we do not take you for granted. You are the most important part of the Colorado Rockies organization. We all want the same thing. That is why we are more dedicated than ever to bringing you a Rockies Championship."