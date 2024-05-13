Pueblo man found guilty in Southern Colorado police officer's death

A jury on Monday afternoon in El Paso County Court found a 33-year-old Pueblo man guilty on all charges after the death of a Colorado police officer last year. Fountain police Officer Julian Becerra fell from a 40-foot bridge just east of Interstate 25 while trying to chase down Devon Bobian. He later died.

Devon Bobian El Paso County

The fall happened in February 2023 near South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street while Becerra was struggling with Bobian after a reported carjacking. Bobian was one of three people arrested after that chase.

Bobian was found guilty on eight charges including second-degree murder. The jury sided with prosecutors who argued that Bobian's actions caused Becerra's death.

"I want to extend heartfelt thanks to the jury," District Attorney Michael Allen said in a news conference after the conviction. "They worked hard last week as they took in some horrific evidence and it is likely that they will live with those memories for a long time. Through their diligence, justice has been served today."

Bobian will be back in court in July. His sentencing hearing will be scheduled at that time.

Becerra was a K9 officer with the Fountain Police Department for four-and-a-half years and previously served in the U.S. Air Force.

"It is important for our brothers and sisters in blue to know ... that we are holding this violent offender accountable to the highest extent of the law and we stand with them in their service to the community," Allen said.