Second degree murder charge filed against Devon Bobian after Fountain police officer's death

Police in El Paso County on Thursday announced the arrest of a Pueblo man on second degree murder charges in the death of a Fountain police officer.

El Paso County

Officer Julian Becerra died in February after suffering injuries from a 30 to 40 foot fall off a bridge. The fall happened while Becerra was struggling with Devon Bobian, who he was trying to catch in connection with a reported carjacking.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Bobian was arrested two weeks ago. He's already behind bars in connection with a different criminal case.

Fountain is located south of Colorado Springs. Becerra fell in the area of South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, just east of Interstate 25. There's a bridge over a creek there.

Becerra had been with Fountain PD for over four years and worked in the patrol division as a K9 officer.