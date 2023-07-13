Watch CBS News
Local News

Second degree murder charge filed against Devon Bobian after Fountain police officer's death

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fountain officer death: Suspect Devon Bobian charged
Fountain officer death: Suspect Devon Bobian charged 00:30

Police in El Paso County on Thursday announced the arrest of a Pueblo man on second degree murder charges in the death of a Fountain police officer.  

devon-bobian.jpg
El Paso County

Officer Julian Becerra died in February after suffering injuries from a 30 to 40 foot fall off a bridge. The fall happened while Becerra was struggling with Devon Bobian, who he was trying to catch in connection with a reported carjacking.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Bobian was arrested two weeks ago. He's already behind bars in connection with a different criminal case.

Fountain is located south of Colorado Springs. Becerra fell in the area of South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, just east of Interstate 25. There's a bridge over a creek there.

Becerra had been with Fountain PD for over four years and worked in the patrol division as a K9 officer.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.