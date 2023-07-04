Crews responding to 50-acre wildland fire in Grand County
Fire and sheriff's office officials were heading to the Devil's Thumb area in Grand County after a wildland fire was reported Tuesday afternoon.
No evacuations were in place as of around 4:30 p.m. and the Grand County Sheriff's Office estimated the fire to be around 50 acres.
The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. and a preliminary investigation points to lightning as the cause.
The fire is fully within a wilderness area and all nearby hikers have been accounted for, according to the sheriff's office. The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a full suppression effort to combat the fire and helicopters and other aircraft are being used to help extinguish the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.