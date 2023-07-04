Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews responding to 50-acre wildland fire in Grand County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Crews responding to 50-acre wildland fire in Grand County
Crews responding to 50-acre wildland fire in Grand County 00:24

Fire and sheriff's office officials were heading to the Devil's Thumb area in Grand County after a wildland fire was reported Tuesday afternoon.

fire-near-devils-thumb-grand-sheriff-3.jpg
A 50-acre fire was reported east of the Devil's Thumb area in Grand County on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Investigators say the fire was likely caused by lightning but no evacuations were in place as of about 4:30 p.m. Grand County Sheriff's Office

No evacuations were in place as of around 4:30 p.m. and the Grand County Sheriff's Office estimated the fire to be around 50 acres.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. and a preliminary investigation points to lightning as the cause.

The fire is fully within a wilderness area and all nearby hikers have been accounted for, according to the sheriff's office. The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a full suppression effort to combat the fire and helicopters and other aircraft are being used to help extinguish the fire.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 4:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.