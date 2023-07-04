Crews responding to 50-acre wildland fire in Grand County

Fire and sheriff's office officials were heading to the Devil's Thumb area in Grand County after a wildland fire was reported Tuesday afternoon.

A 50-acre fire was reported east of the Devil's Thumb area in Grand County on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Investigators say the fire was likely caused by lightning but no evacuations were in place as of about 4:30 p.m. Grand County Sheriff's Office

No evacuations were in place as of around 4:30 p.m. and the Grand County Sheriff's Office estimated the fire to be around 50 acres.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. and a preliminary investigation points to lightning as the cause.

⚠️Happening Now 7/4 at 2:30 pm:



We are responding to a reported wildland fire east of the Devils Thumb area. United States Forest Service, East Grand Fire Department & the Sheriff's Office are responding. No evacuations, please do not call 911.#grandcounty #cofire pic.twitter.com/5ECc7E0IjT — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) July 4, 2023

The fire is fully within a wilderness area and all nearby hikers have been accounted for, according to the sheriff's office. The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a full suppression effort to combat the fire and helicopters and other aircraft are being used to help extinguish the fire.