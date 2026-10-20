Detective in James Craig murder case punished for speech criticizing Aurora police

The Aurora police detective who led the investigation into dentist James Craig, convicted of poisoning and killing his wife, was targeted for an unpaid suspension by her own police chief after criticizing her department during a speech to law enforcement officials.

James Craig in the courtroom as the guilty verdict is read by the judge. CBS

But Aurora's Civil Service Commission recently concluded that the proposed 10-hour suspension was "excessive" and inconsistent with discipline imposed in comparable cases. The commission reduced the punishment for Agent Bobbi Jo Olson to a written reprimand.

The disciplinary action stemmed from a speech Olson delivered in April at the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association Law Enforcement Expo. Olson was on duty and being paid by the Aurora Police Department at the time.

According to disciplinary documents obtained by CBS Colorado, Olson used profanity and made derogatory comments about fellow officers, department command staff, and the department generally while discussing the Craig investigation.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain concluded that Olson violated two department directives, including rules governing conduct unbecoming an officer and conduct toward fellow employees.

"It is expected that every department member act with professionalism and integrity when representing APD in any capacity," the chief's office said this week in response to questions from CBS Colorado.

The controversy began after one Minnesota police chief contacted Aurora police to complain that he was "offended" by Olson's language and criticism during her presentation.

Bobbi Jo Olson Aurora Police

None of the other 107 law enforcement personnel attending the presentation complained, according to Aurora's internal affairs investigation. The investigation also noted that Olson's presentation was not recorded.

The complaint nevertheless triggered a full internal investigation into Olson, who had not previously been disciplined during her 13 years with the Aurora Police Department.

Olson did not dispute using profanity and expressed remorse, according to the investigative findings. But she said she did not believe such language would be considered inappropriate among a group of experienced law enforcement officers.

The disciplinary documents say Olson used profanity and criticism to convey her frustration with what she viewed as a lack of understanding and support from some department members while she was dealing with the Craig murder investigation and threats against her life.

She said her presentation was intended to educate other officers about how to support law enforcement personnel experiencing similar stress.

Angela and James Craig Facebook

Craig was convicted in 2025 of murdering his wife, Angela, whom prosecutors said he poisoned. The jury also found him guilty of solicitation-related offenses stemming from efforts to arrange killings and obtain false testimony, including a murder plot targeting Olson, according to trial proceedings.

Olson appealed the proposed suspension to Aurora's Civil Service Commission, which found the punishment "excessive" and out of line with discipline in comparable cases. The commission overturned the suspension last month and reduced the penalty to a written reprimand.

An attorney for Olson, Kodie Clinton, declined to comment.

In a written statement, the chief's office defended its handling of the complaint.

"One complaint from anyone, anywhere, is met with the same level of propriety as if a member of the public were bringing forward a concern," the spokesperson said.

The chief's office added that it respected the Civil Service Commission's decision.