Deputy at Colorado detention facility arrested, accused of inappropriate conduct with inmate

A former deputy at a Colorado detention facility is facing charges due to alleged inappropriate conduct with an inmate.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says it learned of the allegations against Kevin Lacy on Sept. 25 and began criminal and administrative investigations. They placed him on administrative leave three days later and fired and arrested him on Oct. 6.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office submitted the case to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to file formal charges.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said, "Deputy Lacy's conduct does not reflect the character, integrity or professional standards of the agency" and asserted that they will hold their employees accountable for failing to uphold standards.

He added that the ACSO will cooperate with the investigation throughout the judicial process.

The female inmate has been transferred to another district. The ACSO said it will not release details of the case at this time to protect the investigation's integrity.