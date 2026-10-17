Deputies in Colorado searching for suspect who escaped transport vehicle

Deputies in Colorado are searching for a suspect they say escaped from a transport vehicle on Friday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Byron Roth was being transported to Weld County, where he was to be booked on felony robbery charges. Around 10 a.m., the Advantage Treatment Facility transport was traveling along I-76 when deputies say Roth told the driver he wasn't feeling well.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The driver pulled over near mile marker 79, but deputies say Roth ran away when he got out of the vehicle. The sheriff's office added that Roth was in the custody of the ATC staff transporting him and was not handcuffed or shackled at the time.

They say he was heading east towards Fort Morgan when he escaped. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue sweatpants.